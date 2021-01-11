NFI Group Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jan 11, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for NFI's first-ever Virtual Investor Day. My name is Stephen King, Group Director, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, speaking to you from Winnipeg, Canada this morning. While we would normally host our Investor Day in person, we are excited to be able to host participants from around the world joining us virtually for this year's event. I hope that you enjoy the sessions and learn more about our businesses and markets through today's presentations.



A few quick housekeeping items. Today, management will be primarily focused on discussing our business, vision, strategy and future plans. As such, certain information provided today may be forward-looking and based on assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to uncertainties. Should any one or more of these uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. You're advised to review the risk factors found in NFI's