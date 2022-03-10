Q4 2022 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NFI Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. Joining me today are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; Pipasu Soni, Chief Financial Officer; and David White, Executive Vice President, Supply Management. Today's call will be longer than our usual quarterly calls. We had originally planned on holding an Investor Day in January 2022, but with the onset of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, ongoing and escalating supply chain challenges facing the manufacturing and transportation industries, felt it was best to delay that event until a later date. We do think it is