Apr 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NFI Group Inc. Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stephen King, Group Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Kim. Good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Paul Soubry, President and CEO; Pipasu Soni; Chief Financial Officer; Chris Stoddart; President, North American Bus & Coach; and David White, Executive Vice President, Supply Management. On today's call, Paul will walk us through today's announcement. Following that, we will open the call for analyst questions.



I'll now pass the call over to Paul.



Paul Soubry - NFI Group Inc. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director(Leave of Absence)



Thank you, Stephen, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As you will have seen this morning, NFI issued a press