NFI Group Inc ESG Report 2021 Transcript

May 25, 2022 / NTS GMT

Janice Harper - NFI Group Inc. - EVP of People & Culture



Hello, everyone. My name is Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People and Culture at NFI Group. Today, I am very pleased to introduce NFI's environmental, social and governance report for 2021. As leaders in transportation solutions, NFI plays a critical role in driving tangible environmental and social impact. Our product and services, lower emissions, create economic opportunities and build healthier communities. NFI's fourth annual ESG report for 2021 demonstrates our impact and the significant growth in maturity in our company-wide ESG practices.



Throughout 2021, we continue to lead the evolution to zero-emission transportation. What we like to call this evolution through the launch of 6 new battery and fuel-cell electric models. NFI now has zero-emission buses and coaches operating or on order in more than 80 cities. And 2021 saw us expand our zero-emission presence in Ireland, Britain, New Zealand and Australia. We also accelerated our company-wide sustainability strategy and road map focusing on serving all our stakeholders.