Oct 24, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the NFI Group Inc. conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Stephen King, Vice President of Strategy & Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations



Thank you, Sonya. Good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; Pipasu Soni Financial Officer; and David White, Executive Vice President, Supply Management.



On the call today, Paul will walk us through today's announcement, our preliminary third quarter financial results, updated fiscal 2022 guidance, and comments on the broader macro environment and our outlook. Following that, we will open the call for analyst questions. Note that all figures referred to today are in U.S. dollars. If you have not been able to access the dial-in option of this call, please pose your question in the webcast chat, and we will read them aloud from there.



Also,