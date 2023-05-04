NFI Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



So good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of NFI Group Inc. My name is Stephen King. I'm the Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations at NFI. So great to see so many people in person. This is our first in-person AGM since 2019, after 3 years of virtual meetings. So good to see not just floating heads on a screen.



So we're going to start with a land acknowledgment. So also known as a territorial acknowledgment. So I acknowledge that I reside on that NFI's head office is located on Treaty 1 territory, the original lands of the Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, Lakota, Dene peoples, and the birthplace and homeland of the MÃ©tis Nation. The land we are meeting on today has for many millennial have been the traditional territory of indigenous nations, including the (inaudible) and most recently, the Mississaugas of the Credit River. We respect and give honor to the indigenous people's history on this land and recognize First Nations, MÃ©tis and Inuit