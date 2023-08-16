Q2 2023 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NFI Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stephen King, Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NFI Group's Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. This is Stephen King speaking. Joining me today are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pipasu Soni, Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide an update on our comprehensive refinancing plan second quarter 2023 results to discuss the bid and order environment and our 2023 and longer-term outlook. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available shortly. We will be using a presentation that can be found in the Investors section of our website. While we will be moving