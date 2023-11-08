Q3 2023 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Rosanne. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NFI Group's Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. This is Stephen King speaking. And joining me today are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pipasu Soni, Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide an update on our third quarter 2023 results, the bid and order environment and our outlook.



This call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available shortly. We will be using a presentation that can be found in the Investors section of our website. While we will be moving the slides via the webcast link, we will also call out the slide