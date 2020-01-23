Jan 23, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the NOVAGOLD 2019 Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President of Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Melanie Hennessey - NovaGold Resources Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications
Thank you, Ariel, and good morning, everyone. We're pleased that you've joined us for NOVAGOLD's 2019 year-end financial results and for an update on the Donlin Gold project.
On today's call, we have Dr. Thomas Kaplan, NOVAGOLD's Chairman; Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD's President and CEO; and David Ottewell, NOVAGOLD's Vice President and CFO. At the end of the webcast, we will take questions both by phone and by text.
But before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that as stated on Slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information such as projections and goals, which are likely
Full Year 2019 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 23, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
