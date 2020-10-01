Q3 2020 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 01, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the NovaGold Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Melanie Hennessey - NovaGold Resources Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications



Thank you, Claudia. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased that you have joined us for NovaGold's third quarter financial results and also for an update on the Donlin Gold project.



On today's call, we have Dr. Thomas Kaplan, NovaGold's Chairman; Greg Lang, NovaGold's President and CEO; and David Ottewell, NovaGold's Vice President and CFO. At the end of the webcast, we will take questions both by phone and by text.



I would like to remind our webcast and call participants that, as stated on Slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information, such as projections and goals, which are likely to