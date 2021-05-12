NovaGold Resources Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

David A. Ottewell - NovaGold Resources Inc. - VP & CFO



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is David Ottewell, and I am NovaGold vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for attending this virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders of NovaGold Resources Inc. We are grateful for your interest and support. NovaGold's Board members and executives are also attending this meeting virtually.



For today's agenda, I will begin by taking us through the formal business portion of the meeting. Following the conclusion of formal business, Thomas Kaplan, NovaGold's Chairman; and Greg Lang, NovaGold's President and CEO, will provide an overview of NovaGold's 2020 results and the outlook for the remainder of 2021. We will conclude with an opportunity for shareholder questions.



Copies of the management information circular, the 2020 shareholder meeting minutes and the rules and procedures for the conduct of the meeting are available to shareholders in the Materials section of the virtual meeting portal.



For those of you joining the meeting as guests, the management