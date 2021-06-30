Q2 2021 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the NovaGold Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Melanie Hennessey - NovaGold Resources Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications
Thank you, Claudia, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased that you have joined us for NovaGold's 2021 second quarter financial results and also for an update on the Donlin Gold project. On today's call, we have Dr. Thomas Kaplan, NovaGold's Chairman; and David Ottewell, NovaGold's Vice President and CFO. At the end of the webcast, we will take questions, both by phone and by text. Additionally, we will respond to questions received by e-mail. I would like to remind our webcast and call participants that, as stated on Slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information, such as projections and goals, which are likely to involve risks detailed in our various EDGAR and SEDAR filings and the forward-looking disclaimers included in
