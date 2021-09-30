Sep 30, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the NovaGoldÂ Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Melanie Hennessey - NovaGold Resources Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications
Thank you, Claudia. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased that you have joined us for NovaGold's 2021 third quarter financial results and for an update on the Donlin Gold project.
On today's call, we have Dr. Thomas Kaplan, NovaGold's Chairman; Greg Lang, NovaGold's President and CEO; and David Ottewell, NovaGold's Vice President and CFO. At the end of the webcast, we will take questions both by phone and by text. Additionally, we will respond to questions received by e-mail.
Before we begin the presentation, NovaGold would like to recognize that today is the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. As a long-term partner with indigenous communities
Q3 2021 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 30, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...