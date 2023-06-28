Q2 2023 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the NovaGold 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Melanie Hennessey - NovaGold Resources Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications



Thank you, Ashiya. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased that you've joined us for NovaGold's Second Quarter Financial Results and for an update on the Donlin Gold project. On today's call, we have Greg Lang, NovaGold's President and CEO; and David Ottewell, NovaGold's Vice President and CFO.



At the end of the webcast, we will take questions by phone. Additionally, we will respond to questions received by e-mail. I would like to remind you, as stated on Slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information such as projections and goals, which are likely to involve risks detailed in our various EDGAR and