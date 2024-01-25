Q4 2023 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the NOVAGOLD 2023 year-end financial results conference call and webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Melanie Hennessey NOVAGOLD Resources Inc.-VP - Corporate Communications



Thank you, Ayesha. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased that you have joined us for NOVAGOLD's 2023 year-end financial results and for an update on the Donlin Gold project. On today's call, we have NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD's President and CEO; and David Ottewell, NOVAGOLD's Vice President and CFO.



At the end of the webcast, we will take questions by phone. Additionally, we will respond to questions received by email. I would like to remind you, as stated on slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information, such