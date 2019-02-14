Q4 2018 New Gold Inc Earnings and 2019 Guidance Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jessa and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the New Gold Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Ms. Anne Day, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Anne L. Day - New Gold Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, everyone, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us today for New Gold's 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Results and 2019 Guidance Conference Call and Webcast. On the line today, we have Renaud Adams, President and CEO; and Rob Chausse, CFO. Other members of the management team have also joined us and will be available during the Q&A period at the end of the call. Should you wish to follow along with the webcast, please sign in from our homepage at newgold.com. If you are participating in the webcast, you may type your questions online through the interface. Before the team begins the presentation, I would like to direct your attention to our cautionary language related to forward