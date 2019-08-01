Q2 2019 New Gold Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Anne L. Day - New Gold Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for New Gold's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On the line today, we have Renaud Adams, President and CEO; and Rob Chausse, CFO. Other members of the management team have also joined us and will be available during the Q&A period at the end of the call. Should you wish to follow along with the webcast, please sign in from our homepage at newgold.com.



Before the team begins the presentation, I would like to direct your attention to our cautionary language related to forward-looking statements found in the presentation.