Q2 2020 New Gold Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Anne L. Day - New Gold Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Operator and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for New Gold's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. We have with us today Renaud Adams, CEO; and Rob Chausse, CFO, who will present our Q2 operational and financial results. After the presentations have been completed, we will open the lines for a brief Q&A period. Before the team begins the presentation today, we would like to direct your attention to our cautionary language related to forward-looking statements found in the presentation. Today's commentary includes forward-looking statements relating to New Gold. In this respect we refer you to our