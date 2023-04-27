Q1 2023 New Gold Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to the New Gold's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call and webcast is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Ankit Shah, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. Please go ahead.



Ankit Shah - New Gold Inc. - Executive VP of Strategy & Business Development



Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for New Gold's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.



On the line today, we have Patrick Godin, President and CEO; and Rob Chausse, our CFO. Should you wish to follow along with the webcast, please sign from our homepage at newgold.com.



Before the team begins the presentation, I would like to direct your attention to our cautionary language related to forward-looking statements found on Slides 2 and 3 of the presentation. Today's commentary