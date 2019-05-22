May 22, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Hiroto Saikawa

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Keiko Ihara

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Director

* Kunio Nakaguro

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - EVP



Hiroto Saikawa - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Thank you for joining us out of your tight schedule from early in the morning.



On the 14th of May, we announced the financial results for the fiscal year 2018 and outlook on 2019. On May 17, the new governance structure was announced. The new -- according to the new governance structure, we made an announcement. As been mentioned earlier, Provisional Nomination and Compensation Advisory Council Chair, Ms. Ihara, will speak later.



We would like to make this year the first year of the new era of the governance, and we had the Advisory Council to hold the intensive discussion. And in