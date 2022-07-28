Q1 2023 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Sadayuki Hamaguchi - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Chief Communications Officer & Corporate VP



[Interpreted] We would like to begin Nissan's first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2022. We are most thankful for your participation. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, we are using the online Internet system for this meeting, which is being live streamed.



First of all, let me introduce to you the participants from the Nissan side. Our Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Ashwani Gupta; our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Stephen Ma. First of all, Mr. Gupta will deliver his presentation on first quarter financial results.



Ashwani Gupta - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, COO & Director



Thank you, Hamaguchi-san. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Nissan's first quarter results for the 3-month period ending June 30, 2022.



Let me begin with thanking our employees and partners supporting us through yet another resilient quarter. Indeed, this quarter was even more demanding with challenging macro environment and