Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] We would like to now begin the presentation on fiscal year 2023 first quarter financial results of Nissan Motor Corporation. We deeply appreciate the heavy attendance. The company is represented by President and CEO, Mr. Uchida Makoto; and CFO, Mr. Stephen Ma. First of all, CEO, Mr. Uchida, will give the highlights. Please go ahead.



Makoto Uchida - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, CEO, President & Director



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the announcement of Nissan's first quarter results for the 3-month period ending June 30, 2023. Let me say a few words before presenting the results of the first quarter. As you have seen in the press release, Nissan's financial performance for the first quarter improved significantly from the prior year. Net revenue increased 37%, which is highest ever in Nissan for the first quarter. Operating profit increased by 98%, and net income was up 124%. Despite multiple challenges, including the pandemic and global chip shortages, we have seen