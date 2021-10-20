Oct 20, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation with CEO Sean Krakiwsky & CFO Luke Caplette

Corporate Participants

* Luke Caplette

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. - CFO

* Sean Krakiwsky

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Conference Call Participants

* Martin Gagel



Martin Gagel -



Good day. It's Wednesday, October 20. I'm Martin Gagel with Market Radius Research. Today, we've got CEO, Sean Krakiwsky; and CFO, Luke Caplette of Nanalysis joining us. Nanalysis is a global developer and manufacturer of compact magnetic resonance imaging and spectroscopy technology products, software and services.



I've got an analysis on the call today for a few reasons. I think the technology is fascinating. And it's seldom to see a small micro-cap Canadian company with so many real science and developing so much cutting-edge technology. I also see the industry and the company's opportunities parallel in many