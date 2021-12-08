Dec 08, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant SNN Inc.-Moderator



Welcome to the SNN Network Canada virtual event. I'd like to introduce our next presenter, Matt Selinger of Nanalysis Corporation. Sir, the floor is yours.



Matt Selinger - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. - IR



Thank you, everyone. Apologize for the delay there, we had some technical difficulties. My name is Matthew Selinger, I'm on investor relations capacity for Nanalysis here. Obviously, we do have forward-looking statements.



So what is Nanalysis here? Our share price of $1.65. Market cap, approximately $125 million. Got about 77 million shares outstanding.



We are on a revenue run rate of about $17 million. We did a capital raise back in August. Have just over $12 million in the bank right now.



Sean Krakiwsky is our CEO and Founder, unfortunately, he cannot make it. He's actually traveling overseas right now. Founded the company 11 years ago. A serial tech entrepreneur.



Luke Caplette is our CFO. Julien Muller is our CTO, and has been there, again, since inception.



So