Jun 16, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Eric May - OTC Markets Group - Moderator



Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Eric May. And on behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you have joined us for our next live presentation from Nanalysis Scientific Corp.



Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. Please submit your questions to the Question box on the left of the slides. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with Nanalysis, please click on the Meetings tab found to the left navigation bar. You'll be able to view the company's availability and submit a meeting request. On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Sean Krakiwsky, President, CEO, and Founder of Nanalysis Scientific Corp., which trades on the OTCQX Best Market, under the symbol NSCIF, and on the TSXV, under the symbol NSCI. Welcome, Sean.



Sean Krakiwsky - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. - President & CEO, Founder



Thanks very much, Eric. It's a pleasure to be here. And thanks to