Q3 2022 Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is [Michelle], and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Nanalysis's third-quarter 2022 conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Matthew Selinger. Please go ahead, sir.



Matthew Selinger - Firm IR Group - IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the Nanalysis Scientific's third-quarter 2022 conference call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today will contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations of management. These assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our responses. Certain material factors and assumptions were considered and applied in making the forward-looking statements. These risk factors are included in our filings for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Forward-looking statements on this call may include but are not