Jun 06, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Next up, from Nanalysis, I'd like to introduce to you Mr. Sean Krakiwsky.
Sean Krakiwsky - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. - President & CEO, Founder
Thanks very much, it's a pleasure to be here. I'm the Founder and CEO of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. And we make portable magnetic resonance technology for industrial and healthcare applications.
So when me and my co-founders started this company about 14 years ago, we had a vision to one day disrupt the MRI space and make it work the way it should work. And so for example, if you're playing football on a Friday night in East Texas, and you get your bell rung, you should just be able to go into the sporting facility, have an MRI of your brain, and determine conclusively if you've had a concussion or not.
Or if you're getting older in years and you want to make an appointment at your local pharmacy and go and have an MRI of your prostate, you should be able to just sit in comfortable chair, should be connected to the cloud, driven by AI. And you should get a pleasant message saying,
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. at LD Micro Invitational Conference Transcript
Jun 06, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...