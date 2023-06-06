Jun 06, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Next up, from Nanalysis, I'd like to introduce to you Mr. Sean Krakiwsky.



Sean Krakiwsky - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. - President & CEO, Founder



Thanks very much, it's a pleasure to be here. I'm the Founder and CEO of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. And we make portable magnetic resonance technology for industrial and healthcare applications.



So when me and my co-founders started this company about 14 years ago, we had a vision to one day disrupt the MRI space and make it work the way it should work. And so for example, if you're playing football on a Friday night in East Texas, and you get your bell rung, you should just be able to go into the sporting facility, have an MRI of your brain, and determine conclusively if you've had a concussion or not.



Or if you're getting older in years and you want to make an appointment at your local pharmacy and go and have an MRI of your prostate, you should be able to just sit in comfortable chair, should be connected to the cloud, driven by AI. And you should get a pleasant message saying,