Q2 2019 NXT Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

George Liszicasz - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you very much, James. Welcome, and thank you for joining us for NXT Energy Solutions Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This is George Liszicasz, and joining me today -- the first conference -- the first quarter conference call, is Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. We would like to congratulate him on his promotion. Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia and Middle East; and Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas.



The purpose of today's call is to briefly