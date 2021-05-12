Q1 2021 NXT Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT Energy Solutions



George Liszicasz - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Leah. And welcome, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for NXT Energy Solutions First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call.



This is George Liszicasz. And joining me on today's conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Xiang Gui, of R&D -- Director of R&D, Research and Development, of Sensors; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia and Middle East; Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas; and Mohammad Saqib, Head of