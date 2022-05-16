Q1 2022 NXT Energy Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

George Liszicasz - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you very much, Omar. Welcome, and thank you for -- thank you, everyone, for joining us for NXT Energy Solutions' 2022 first quarter financial and operating results conference call. This is George Liszicasz. And joining me on today's conference call is Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Xiang Gui, Director of Research and Development; Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas; Mohammad Saqib, Head of Interpretation and Project Engineer. And Rashid Tippu, our Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia and Middle East is