NXT Energy Solutions Inc Operational Update Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Michael, and I am your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NXT Energy Solutions, Inc. Investor Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Eugene Woychyshyn, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of NXT Energy Solutions. Please go ahead, Mr. Woychyshyn.



Eugene Woychyshyn - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. - VP of Finance & CFO



Thank you, Michael. Welcome, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for the NXT Energy Solutions Investor Conference Call. My name is Eugene Woychyshyn, NXT's Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Joining me on today's conference call from our management team are Dr. Xiang Gui, Director of R&D; and Enrique Hung, Director of Geosciences for the Americas; Rashid Tippu, Director of Geosciences for Africa, Asia and the Middle East; and Mohammed Saqib, Head of Interpretation and Project Engineer. In addition, with us, we have Charles Selby, Bruce Wilcox,