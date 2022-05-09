May 09, 2022 - May 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Craig Scherba - NextSource Materials Inc. - President & CEO



Yes. So I'll talk really quickly about our graphite project in Madagascar. So our graphite project and the uses of the graphite that we're kind of moving forward with.



We are fully funded. We're currently in the middle of construction for our Phase 1, which we're producing 17,000 tonnes of graphite per annum. We just came out with a Preliminary Economic Analysis for a feasibility study to expand that up to 150,000 tonnes. So we have all the mining permits in place, the environmental permits, the offtakes, so on and so forth. So that's basically the presentation you have.



So far as our offtakes are concerned, there's two main markets in the graphite space . There is a refractory market and then there's lithium-ion battery market. So in the refractory market, the largest non-Chinese refractory trader in the world is thyssenkrupp. So our refractory-grade graphite would be going to thyssenkrupp in both Phase 1 and Phase 2.



On the other side of that market, the EV market, we have a Japanese trader that