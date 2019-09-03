Sep 03, 2019 / 03:15PM GMT

Warren Lester Ackerman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of European Consumer Equity Research



Good morning to everybody in the room and those listening on the webcast. My name is Warren Ackerman. I head up European consumer staples research.



We've been following NestlÃ© for over 20 years plus. I'm delighted to have NestlÃ© back in Boston. They've been big supporters of our conference, and for that, I'd like to thank them.



From NestlÃ©, we have CFO, FranÃ§ois-Xavier Roger; and Head of Zone AOA, Chris Johnson. We have IR, Luca Borlini, there in the front.



The format today will be a short presentation from FranÃ§ois and Chris, about 10, 15 minutes, and then we'll have a fireside chat format, although no fire, I can see. And then we'll take questions from the audience in the room, time permitting, and then in the breakout next door.



So with that and no further ado, I'll pass the floor to FranÃ§ois. The stage is yours. Thank you.



FranÃ§ois-Xavier Roger - NestlÃ©S.A.-