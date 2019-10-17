Oct 17, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR
Good afternoon, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the NestlÃ© 9 Months Sales 2019 Investor Call. I am Luca Borlini, Head of NestlÃ© Investor Relations. Today, I am joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider; and our Chief Financial Officer, FranÃ§ois Roger. We will begin the call with some prepared remarks by Mark. FranÃ§ois will follow with a review of the 9-months sales figures. We will then open the lines for your questions.
Before we begin, please take note of the disclaimer.
And now I hand over to Mark.
Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director
Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company. FranÃ§ois will take us through the details of our 9-month sales report in a moment. I think it is fair to say that we're making continued good progress towards our 2020 financial goals. We are
Q3 2019 Nestle SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
