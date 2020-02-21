Feb 21, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



It's my pleasure to welcome back to stage, NestlÃ©, the leading global food and beverage company and a longtime supporter of CAGNY.



Over the last 3 years, NestlÃ© has improved both the top and bottom line with consistency across key metrics. It's been almost 5 years since CFO, FranÃ§ois Roger, joined NestlÃ© and since then, NestlÃ© has improved both the top and bottom line results, consistency has been broad-based and cash generation and ROIC metrics have improved. Portfolio transformation has been a key driver over the past 3 years as 12% of the portfolio has changed. NestlÃ© continues to strive for best-in-class, consistent results and continues to be active in portfolio transformation over the coming years.



With us today to tell us about the strategy are CFO, FranÃ§ois Roger, and Head of Strategy and Business Development, Sanjay Bahadur.



FranÃ§ois-Xavier Roger - NestlÃ©S.A.-Executive VP - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Janet. Good