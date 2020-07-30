Half Year 2020 Nestle SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR
Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining NestlÃ©'s First Half Results 2020 Conference Call and Webcast. I am Luca Borlini, head of NestlÃ©'s investor relations. We hope everyone is doing well and staying safe.
The conference call will start with some prepared remarks from our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider. Mark will also cover the 2020 outlook. Our Chief Financial Officer, FranÃ§ois Roger, will follow with a review of the first half results. We will then open the lines for your questions.
Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer.
And now I hand over to Mark.
Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director
Thank you, Luca. And a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company. We are witnessing extraordinary times with extraordinary challenges. In this context, I am glad to report
