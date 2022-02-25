Feb 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

FranÃ§ois-Xavier Roger - NestlÃ©S.A.-Executive VP - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody. I will take the disclaimer as read. During my presentation today, I will explain how our portfolio is now structurally geared to deliver sustainable mid-single-digit organic growth.



I will start with a summary of our business profile on our full year 2021 results, just as a reminder. NestlÃ© is the largest food and beverage company in the world with annual sales of CHF 87.1 billion last year. Our portfolio is well diversified in terms of geography, category and channel and our strategy is focused on product differentiation and innovation.



We have a unique geographic footprint with sales in 186 countries. Marco will cover Zone Europe in more details later. We operate in attractive high-growth categories within the food and beverage industry with leading market positions. We're also less labor and capital intensive than we were in 2015, with almost 20% less employees and 82 less factories on slightly