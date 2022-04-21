Q1 2022 Nestle SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the NestlÃ© 3 Months 2022 Sales Webcast. I'm Luca Borlini, Head of NestlÃ© Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider; and our Chief Financial Officer, FranÃ§ois Roger. Mark will begin with our usual key messages and discuss the full year 2022 guidance. FranÃ§ois will follow with a review of the 3-month 2022 sales figures. We will then open the lines for your questions.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call, participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company.



We are pleased to report another strong start to the year. We reached 7.6% organic sales growth in Q1 with increased pricing and resilient real internal growth. Building on the