Sep 07, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Warren Lester Ackerman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of European Consumer Equity Research



Welcome to day 2 of the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. I'm Warren Ackerman, the Head of European Consumer Staples. I'm delighted to welcome FranÃ§ois-Xavier Roger, Nestle Chief Financial Officer, to the conference. Hope you all feeling vested, caffeinated. So the format today will be a fireside chat with Francois and I, and then we're going to do a breakout next door afterwards for your questions. We'll have plenty of time for the breakout. So don't worry. So we're going to kick off in earnest. Welcome, Francois.



FranÃ§ois-Xavier Roger - NestlÃ©S.A.-Executive VP - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Warren.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of European Consumer Equity ResearchSo clearly, a lot going on. It's hard to know where to start sometimes. But