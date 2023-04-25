Q1 2023 Nestle SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the NestlÃ© First Quarter 2023 Sales Webcast. I'm Luca Borlini, Head of NestlÃ© Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Mark Schneider; and CFO, FranÃ§ois Roger. Mark will begin with our key messages and discuss the full year 2023 guidance. FranÃ§ois will follow with a review of the first quarter 2023 sales figures. We will then open the lines for your questions. Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer. And now I hand over to Mark.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company. We are pleased to report a quarter with strong organic sales growth, resilient development of volume and mix as well as solid progress on our various strategic initiatives, in particular portfolio optimization.



After 3 years