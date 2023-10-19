Q3 2023 Nestle SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Luca Borlini - NestlÃ©S.A.-Head of IR



Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the NestlÃ© 9 Months 2023 Sales Webcast. I'm Luca Borlini, Head of NestÃ© Investor Relations.



Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Mark Schneider; and our CFO, FranÃ§ois Roger. As usual, Mark will begin with the key messages and discuss the full year 2023 guidance. FranÃ§ois will follow with a review of the 9 months 2023 sales figures. We will then open up lines for your questions.



Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer.



And now I hand over to Mark.



Ulf Mark Schneider - NestlÃ©S.A.-CEO - Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Luca, and a warm welcome to our conference call participants today. As always, we appreciate your interest in our company.



Let's turn straight to the key messages on Slide 4. For the 9-month period, we are pleased to report strong and broad-based organic sales growth of 7.8%. Pricing was 8.4%, reflecting significant