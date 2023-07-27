Jul 27, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Cecilia Schoenbaum - OTC Markets Group - Moderator



Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Cecilia, and on behalf of OTC Markets as well as our co-host, Socialsuite, we're very pleased you've joined us for our next live presentation from Novo Resources. (Event Instructions)



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman of Novo Resources, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol NSRPF and on the TSX under the symbol NVO. Welcome, Mike.



Mike Spreadborough - Novo Resources Corporation - Executive Co-Chairman of the Board & Acting CEO



Thank you very much for that introduction. So I'm Mike Spreadborough. I'm the Executive Co-Chairman of Novo Resources. I do ask you to refer to our corporate presentation, which is on the website. Today's presentation will be a bit of a snapshot of that broader detailed presentation. So welcome, and I hope you get a lot of good information out of today's presentation.



Normal cautionary statement, I will leave you to read that off our