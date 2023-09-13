Sep 13, 2023 / 10:15PM GMT
Michael Spreadborough - Novo Resources Corp. - Executive Co-Chairman
So this is a subset of the corporate presentation. So if you go to the website, you'll see more details because some it's really taken focus on some big pictures rather than lots and lots of text.
So Novo Resources. I'm going to give you a good overview of where we are now and how we've completed the pivot from what we were in the past to absolute greenfields gold explorer. Cautionary statements, as always.
I want to start a little bit of first about access to land. We work, as you'll hear, a very large landmass in Australia. Our relationship with the traditional owners of the ground is so important to us. It allows our exploration team to go about their work. So building win-win relationships with those people is absolutely critical and we respect and acknowledge their culture.
It's so important to our business going forward. I'm going to cheat and do a video. And then we'll come back and go in a bit of detail. But it should get us all up and going late in the afternoon.
(video starts)
Led
Sep 13, 2023 / 10:15PM GMT
