Mar 13, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 13, 2019 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eddie Mitchell

* Haruo Ogawa

* Mitsutoshi Aizawa

* Takaharu Yamada



=====================

Haruo Ogawa -



As you know, it was back in 1919 that Olympus Corporation was established. In 1920, we began Japan's first commercial volume production of microscopes. And in 1936, Imaging Business, the launch of the Sony Olympus camera. And then in 1952, the introduction of the gastrocamera, which was the beginning of the endoscope business. And then that leaves us today, now ready to celebrate the 100th year anniversary. We still have Scientific Solution, Imaging and Medical businesses to be the 3 pillars supporting the corporation.



We decided, however, that in anticipation of the centenary anniversary to review the management philosophy. So having called about 300 persons from around the world, we had eager discussions as to the identification of the essential social value that we should seek. And out of those discussions, there is the -- our purpose,