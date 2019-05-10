Full Year 2019 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 10, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Akihiro Taguchi

Olympus Corporation - COO, Senior Corporate Managing Executive Officer & Director

* Haruo Ogawa

Olympus Corporation - CTO, Senior Executive Managing Officer & Director

* Yasuo Takeuchi

Olympus Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Yasushi Sakai

Olympus Corporation - CFO & Corporate Managing Officer



[Interpreted] Greetings. My name is Yasushi Sakai. I was appointed Chief Financial Officer or CFO of Olympus Corporation in April 2019. Thank you very much indeed for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today as we discuss the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2019.



I will begin by explaining consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019 and full year forecast for the year ending March 2020.



Let's look at Slide #3. This slide