Feb 06, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Feb 06, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yasuo Takeuchi
Olympus Corporation - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director
* Yasushi Sakai
Olympus Corporation - CFO & Corporate Managing Officer
=====================
Yasushi Sakai - Olympus Corporation - CFO & Corporate Managing Officer
Greetings. My name is Yasushi Sakai, Chief Financial Officer of Olympus Corporation. Thank you for joining us today for this teleconference in which we will be discussing the financial results of Olympus Corporation for the third quarter fiscal 2020.
Let us begin by looking at the financial results. Slide 3. This shows the key points of the financial results. Consolidated results for the 9 months were solid, led by the Medical Business. Revenue increased by 6% on a base, excluding foreign exchange impact. All profit indicators increased markedly, in particular, operating profit, which was JPY 78.5 billion, a record high for the 9-month period.
SG&
Q3 2020 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 06, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...