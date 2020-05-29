Full Year 2020 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 29, 2020 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Akihiro Taguchi

Olympus Corporation - CTO & Executive Officer

* Chikashi Takeda

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO



Greetings. I am Chikashi Takeda, and I was appointed Chief Financial Officer back in April 2020. I must say that I am very excited to have active dialogues with our stakeholders, particularly in the capital market going forward.



First of all, I would like to express my sincere condolences for those who have passed away from COVID-19 and to express my heartfelt sympathies to those affected. We are continuing to provide stable supplies of products and services in order to fulfill our responsibilities as a medical device manufacturer, while giving due consideration to employee safety and social responsibility.



Now I would like to thank you indeed to all of you for participating in this conference call