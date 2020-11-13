Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chikashi Takeda
Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
* Nacho Abia
Olympus Corporation - COO & Executive Officer
=====================
Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO
[Interpreted]
Greetings to you. I am Chikashi Takeda, Chief Financial Officer at Olympus. I would like to thank you all for participating in this conference call for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021. So I am going to ask you to follow the presentation materials, and I'm going to do the same myself. Please turn to Slide 3.
First, I would like to explain the changes in our reporting structure. On September 30, Olympus signed a definitive agreement regarding the divestiture of the Imaging Business. Based on IFRS, the Imaging Business will be classified as a discontinued operation from this fiscal year. For that reason, today, I will focus on continuing operations
Q2 2021 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...