Jan 14, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Naoko Saito - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the conference. My name is Naoko Saito, coming from Japan, medtech analyst in JPMorgan. It's been a great pleasure to introduce Mr. Yasuo Takeuchi, the President and CEO of Olympus. With that, I will pass on to Mr. Takeuchi. Mr. Takeuchi, please go ahead.



Yasuo Takeuchi - Olympus Corporation - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director



Thank you, Naoko-san. Good evening to the audience in the United States. My name is Yasuo Takeuchi, the CEO of Olympus. Thank you for joining my session at the very end of the last day of the conference. I'm honored to have this speaking opportunity again and like to make it as interactive as possible after the presentation.



But before I start, I just would like to give my greatest sympathy to those who are affected by the COVID-19 and pray for the whole world to wish to now see soon with the start of the vaccine distribution.



Please turn to the Slide 3. Here is the agenda for today