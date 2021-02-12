Q3 2021 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 12, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chikashi Takeda

Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO



=====================

Chikashi Takeda - Olympus Corporation - Executive Officer & CFO



Hello, everyone. I am Chikashi Takeda, speaking as the Chief Financial Officer of Olympus Corporation. I would like to thank you for your participation in this conference for the consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.



So I am going to make reference to the prepared materials to start my presentation, which means that I would like to first ask you to go to Slide #3. This slide highlights our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. In a continuation of the second quarter trend for the recovery, revenue returned to growth in the third quarter and -- driven by strong performance in ESD and a continuing recovery in other divisions.



Operating profit improved significantly, thanks to a decline in SG&A expenses due to constraints and